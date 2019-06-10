{{featured_button_text}}
Detour

Traffic will be detoured tonight at the Salt Lake Interchange, east of Burley.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

BURLEY — Traffic will be detoured Tuesday for motorists heading eastbound on Interstate 84 from Burley to Pocatello as crews work on steel girders for the newly constructed bridge.

This is part of the Salt Lake Interchange, I-84/I-86, replacement project underway since last May. Construction is scheduled to finish by late 2020.

This temporary traffic pattern is expected to be in effect between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should still anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signs.

Wadsworth Brothers Construction of Draper, Utah, is the primary contractor on this project.

