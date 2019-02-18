BURLEY — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on westbound Interstate 84 near milepost 200, west of Burley. A dispatcher said two vehicles are involved and the westbound lanes are completely blocked.
The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. Monday.
