Police Lights

BURLEY — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on westbound Interstate 84 near milepost 200, west of Burley. A dispatcher said two vehicles are involved and the westbound lanes are completely blocked.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. Monday.

