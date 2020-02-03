Snow

A traffic camera on Interstate 84 at milepost 237 shows snow blowing across the road.

 Idaho Transportation Department

HEYBURN — Interstate 84 is closed between Interstate 86 and the Utah border because of snow, the Idaho Transportation Department said.

The department says no other state roads have been closed in the Magic Valley as of 8:15 a.m. Monday.

The eastern Magic Valley will remain under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches are expected with higher amounts in some areas and wind gusts as high as 45 mph, the service said.

A winter weather advisory for the western part of the Magic Valley, including Twin Falls and Jerome, is scheduled to end at 10 a.m., the service said.

