JEROME — An early morning crash on Saturday involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 84 resulted in the westbound lanes being closed for about two hours after fertilizer was spilled onto the roadway.
According to the Idaho State Police, a semi driven by Keith L. Dixon, 59, of Sunnyside, Washington was traveling westbound on I-84 at about 1:32 a.m., having just entered the interstate in the left lane of traffic at milepost 168 near Jerome. Tyron Relka, 49, of Weiser was also traveling westbound and was pulling a trailer full of fertilizer pellets.
Dixon crossed into the far-right lane where Relka was traveling and the semis collided, ISP said. The trailer Relka was pulling was damaged, causing fertilizer to spill onto the interstate.
The westbound lanes were blocked for about two hours. The Idaho Transportation Department helped with the cleanup.
The Idaho State Police news release didn't mention any injuries.
