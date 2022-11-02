Internationally known pianist from Kimberly to perform at CSI

Internationally acclaimed pianist Mark Neiwirth is performing at the College of Southern Idaho’s Piano Celebration concert.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for students. To purchase tickets, contact Sue Miller at 208-732-6769 or smiller@csi.edu

His program will include the piece “Thom Ritter George’s Third Piano Sonata,” which was composed for Mark in 1989. He will also perform his long-time favorites, the “Three Concert Etudes” by Franz Liszt.

It will be a full-circle moment for Neiwirth, as he presented his high school senior recital at CSI in 1975.

Neiwirth, a Kimberly native, has established a international reputation over the years as a soloist, chamber musician, teacher, adjudicator and arranger.

He has performed more than 30 concerti with orchestras around the country and has traveled all over the world performing in places such as Europe, India and South Africa. He was was also an annual soloist with the Sun Valley Symphony for sixteen years.

Neiwirth has been the adjunct professor of piano at Idaho State University since 2005. and has received the prestigious Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2018.

More upcoming CSI events in November

Magic Valley Symphony will be performing their Veterans Day salute at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11, in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students and are available at mvsymphony.org. Admission is free for all veterans and active duty military personnel.

Ben Britton’s Sound Expression: Album release concert will take place at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 17, in the the CSI Fine Arts Recital Hall.

The Forgotten Carols, a musical theater stage performance, will be performed at 4 and 7:30 p.m., Nov. 28 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

The performance tells the story of Connie Lou, a nurse whose empty life is changed when Uncle John, a new patient she is attending, recounts the story of Christ’s birth as told by little known characters in the nativity story.

Tickets range from $18-$31 and can be purchased at forgottencarols.com.