Ketchum — Maxine McCormick was 9 years old when she started fly casting. In three short years, under the tutelage of casting coach Chris Korich, she had become a world fly casting champion at just 12 years old.
Maxine’s inspirational story is chronicled in a beautiful film entitled “Poetry in Motion: The Maxine McCormick Story.” Now, the moving account of the young girl who has since won multiple other titles will be one of 11 films screened at the 2020 International Fly-Fishing Film Festival on Jan. 24 in Ketchum.
The festival, hosted by the Hemingway Chapter of Trout Unlimited, will start at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24, and will offer nearly two hours of fly-fishing adventures on the silver screen. IF4 consists of short and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe that showcase the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly-fishing.
“The films were shot around the world. And they’re capturing the attention of anglers around the world,” said Trout Unlimited Hemingway Chapter member Ed Northen.
The local chapter of Trout Unlimited aims to increase awareness of its group’s activities through a fun, social event. Plus, there will be plenty of raffle prizes for attendees to reel in.
“We have some great raffle prizes lined up, including boxes of hand-tied flies and products donated by local fly shops, as well as the IF4 company,” said Trout Unlimited Hemingway Chapter member Jill Clark. “We want to encourage people to join our chapter and participate in monthly meetings and conservation activities, restoration projects and education.”
Alan Richardson, chapter president, will give a quick introduction before the movie.
Films to be screened include:
- “Particles and Droplets” — Gilbert Rowley’s look at the world from a different perspective with fly-fishing as the catalyst.
- “Aurora Fontinalis” — An adventurous trip after giant brook trout in the far North where rodent-eating monster brook trout explode on surface flies as the northern lights color them shades of green and purple.
- “Iqaluk” — A fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik, the land of the Inuit and Nanuk — the white bear in search of Arctic Char.
- “The Mend” — Broc Isabelle’s story of a father-son relationship complicated by career and responsibilities, all set to the backdrop of fly-fishing.
- “Nine Foot Rod” — Dana Lattery’s story of fly-fishing guides from Calgary, Canada, who embarked on a trip to Oman in search of giant trevally and an Indo-Pacific permit. The anglers ran headfirst into a stigma that demonized their destination, forcing them to seek a greater understanding of the region and its people.
- “AK 30” — This film takes place on the Naknek River in Bristol Bay, Alaska, where 30-inch trout — the dream of a lifetime for most anglers — are caught every day during the autumn season.
- “The Bull Run” — About looking for a bull trout north of the 49th parallel in the Rockies.”
- “One Fish” — Takes an inside look at the fishery, guides and a prized permit in the small Central American country of Belize.
- “Travels with Charlie” — Follows 11-year-old Charlie Moen as he travels into British Columbia’s Great Bear Rainforest in search of Coho salmon.
Tickets are available at Silver Creek Outfitters, Lost River Outfitters and Sun Valley Outfitters in Ketchum. They are also available at the Trout Unlimited office at 308 Main Street in Hailey. Online tickets are available at www.hemingwaytu.org.
Festival tickets cost $20. The money supports Trout Unlimited’s fish rescues, river restoration projects, public access monitoring and student, veteran and adult programs in the Wood River Valley, according to Patti Lousen, a board member of the Trout Unlimited Hemingway Chapter.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Beverages will be available for purchase.
Trout Unlimited Hemingway Chapter meets from 5 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month in the upstairs conference room of Whiskey Jacques on Main Street in Ketchum. Each month features a presentation covering a wide range of topics — a look at the challenges Silver Creek is facing to fishing in Bhutan, for instance. Programs are free and open to the public.
Chapter members participate in hands-on projects, such as restoring cold water fisheries in the mountains around Sun Valley and performing fish rescues when the water is turned off to canals in the fall. Its members also advocate for the health of local rivers and streams.
