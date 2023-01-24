Intermountain Healthcare changes name to Intermountain Health

Intermountain Healthcare changed its name to Intermountain Health to reflect its goal of keeping people healthy along with providing world-class medical care at its clinics and hospitals, including Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

The company announced the name change in 2022, which went into effect on Monday.

The new name was based on consumer, patient and employee feedback and their expectations and needs of a healthcare system.

Intermountain Health has a new logo to go along with the name change, which is a small part of its overall commitment to an increased emphasis on whole-health focused initiatives, and to be a partner in health, while staying true to the company’s foundation of providing care in the communities it serves.

Its mission “helping people live the healthiest lives possible” remains the same and the company will continue to champion preventative wellness and care, medical innovations and addressing social determinants of health.

While the name change is immediate, the updated look will be phased in over the next several years. The more noticeable early changes will be on the company’s websites and with digital tools available to patients.

Intermountain Health operates in Idaho and six other western states with 33 hospitals, 385 clinics and medical groups with 3,900 physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division, SelectHealth that has more than a million members and other health services.