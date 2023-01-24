Intermountain Health, parent company for Cassia Regional Hospital, changes name

The parent company of Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, has changed its name to Intermountain Health.

The change, which went into effect on Monday, was announced by the company last year in an effort to better reflect its health care goals.

Intermountain Health also has a new logo to accompany the name change, which the company described as a small part of its overall commitment to an increased emphasis on whole-health focused initiatives while staying true to its foundation of providing community care.

Intermountain's mission statement, “Helping people live the healthiest lives possible,” remains the same.

While the name change is immediate, the updated look will be phased in over several years. The most noticeable early changes will be on the company’s websites and with digital tools available to patients.

Intermountain Health operates in Idaho and six other Western states with 33 hospitals, 385 clinics and medical groups with 3,900 physicians and advanced care providers.