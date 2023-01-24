 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Intermountain Health, parent company for Cassia Regional Hospital, changes name

  • 0

The parent company of Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, has changed its name to Intermountain Health.

The change, which went into effect on Monday, was announced by the company last year in an effort to better reflect its health care goals.

Intermountain Health also has a new logo to accompany the name change, which the company described as a small part of its overall commitment to an increased emphasis on whole-health focused initiatives while staying true to its foundation of providing community care.

Intermountain's mission statement, “Helping people live the healthiest lives possible,” remains the same.

While the name change is immediate, the updated look will be phased in over several years. The most noticeable early changes will be on the company’s websites and with digital tools available to patients.

People are also reading…

Intermountain Health operates in Idaho and six other Western states with 33 hospitals, 385 clinics and medical groups with 3,900 physicians and advanced care providers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

“We have a wide variety of merchandise with plenty to choose from and there is something for everyone,” Big Deal Outlet Manager Cole Roberson said.

Death notices

Joan Drown, 71, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lab-grown meat coming soon to U.S. supermarkets?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News