Intermountain Gas is asking to raise prices. Here's why, and what's next.

Intermountain Gas Company has filed two requests this month with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission that, if approved, would increase monthly bills by nearly $11 for residential customers and more than $46 for commercial customers.

The requests will be considered separately by the Idaho PUC and wouldn’t impact customers at the same time, Intermountain spokeswoman Laura Lueder told the Times-News on Wednesday. The soonest customers would see a higher rate on their bills, pending approval, is Feb. 1.

The second filing, an interim purchased gas cost adjustment (PGA) application submitted Tuesday, was made to offset a “sharp increase” in the commodity price for natural gas, while the company’s first request on Dec. 2 was a general price increase to support infrastructure investments, Lueder said.

Why is Intermountain Gas asking to raise prices?

The nature of the requests are significantly different, and only one of the filings would boost Intermountain’s bottom line.

The latest request is an adjustment to the company’s annual August PGA filing that is meant to project the cost of delivering natural gas to its nearly 405,000 customers across southern Idaho, including in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.

“The rebounding economy, a slow ramp up of drilling activity and limited natural gas pipeline capacity are factors in increased commodity prices,” Scott Madison, Intermountain’s executive vice president of business development and gas supply, said in a news release.

There is no financial gain for Intermountain associated with the adjustment request, Lueder said, describing it as a simple “passthrough” cost for customers. She likened it to a baker buying sugar for a cake, then charging the customer only for the price of the sugar.

“There is no benefit to the baker,” she said.

Intermountain is seeking Idaho PUC approval to raise rates effective Feb. 1. A typical residential customer would see an increase of about $8.58, or 16.6%, per month based on average weather and usage, the company said. Commercial customers, on average, would see a monthly increase of about $43.10, or 17.9%, according to the company.

The first request would carry a more modest price increase for customers: About $2.19, or 4.4%, for residential use and about $3.43, or 1.5%, for commercial use, according to Intermountain.

The Idaho PUC has seven months or longer to render a decision on the Dec. 2 general price request, just the second such filing by Intermountain in 37 years, according to the company.

“We recognize prices have increased for many day-to-day necessities because of rising inflation since mid-2021; however, a good portion of the infrastructure investments that are part of this regulatory request were made before rising inflation,” Intermountain President and CEO Nicole Kivisto said in a news release. “We believe the infrastructure investments are prudent to ensure safe and reliable natural gas service to our customers.”

There is a “return on investment” for Intermountain connected to the general price increase, Lueder said.

What happens next?

The Idaho PUC, in Boise, is in the process of scheduling public workshops and customer hearings related to both Intermountain requests and will also accept written comments for the public record, Adam Rush, the commission’s public information officer, told the Times-News on Wednesday.

Rush advised Intermountain customers to watch the “News Updates” section on the Idaho PUC website, www.puc.idaho.gov, for scheduling information.

A final decision on both Intermountain requests will be made by the Idaho PUC’s three-member commission following public review, he said.

How can you save on your natural gas bill?

Intermountain offers various ways for customers to save on their monthly bill, Lueder said, including a program to “level” payments, plus available rebates for installing high efficiency equipment and conservation tips.

For more information, go to the Intermountain website, www.intgas.com.