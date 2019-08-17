BOISE — Intermountain Gas Co. filed its annual purchased gas cost adjustment application with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to decrease its prices by an average of 0.5% or approximately $1.1 million. If approved, the decrease will be effective Oct. 1.
Residential customers would see a small average decrease of 0.8% or $0.29 per month, based on average weather and usage. Commercial customers, on average, would see a slight increase of 0.2% or $0.27 per month.
The primary reason for the proposed decrease is continued low natural gas prices and the company’s management of its pipeline capacity contracts. Because the price of natural gas is a pass-through charge directly to its customers, Intermountain’s earnings will not decrease because of the proposed change in prices and revenues.
The purchased gas cost adjustment application is filed each year to ensure the costs Intermountain Gas incurs on behalf of its customers are reflected in its sales prices. The request is a proposal and is subject to public review and approval by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission. To review a copy of the application, go to puc.idaho.gov or intgas.com" target="_blank">intgas.com. Written comments regarding the application may be filed with the commission. Customers may also subscribe to the commission’s RSS feed to review periodic updates via email.
Intermountain Gas urges all customers to use energy wisely. For more information about the company’s energy efficiency program and available rebates for installing high-efficiency equipment, go to intgas.com/saveenergy. To see conservation tips, information on government payment energy assistance and programs to help consumers level out their energy bills over the year, go to intgas.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.