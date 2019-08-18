BOISE — Intermountain Gas Co. filed a request with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to change its residential energy efficiency charge by an average increase of 2.9%. If approved, the increase would be coupled with the purchased gas cost adjustment decrease to take effect Oct. 1.
The proposed change would increase energy efficiency program funds by $4.3 million over current levels. If approved, the energy efficiency charge would increase a residential customer’s bill by an average of $1.07 per month or $12.79 per year. The actual dollar amount will vary for each customer based on usage. The increase request was filed based on Intermountain’s current forecast of the program’s revenues and expenditures.
The energy efficiency charge pays for the energy efficiency rebate program and is included on customers’ monthly bills under its line item. Energy efficiency programs lower customer demand, which means the company does not have to invest as much in additional natural gas infrastructure and supplies. This helps keep the cost of natural gas lower for all customers.
Intermountain Gas currently offers those rebates for the installation of high-efficient equipment such as furnaces and water heaters for both existing homes and new construction. Additionally, a rebate is available for the construction of an Energy Star-certified new home. To see information on the appliance and whole-home rebate programs, go to intgas.com/saveenergy.
The request is a proposal and is subject to public review and approval by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission. To review a copy of the application, go to puc.idaho.gov or intgas.com. Written comments regarding the application may be filed with the commission. Customers may also subscribe to the commission’s RSS feed to review periodic updates via email.
