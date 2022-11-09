Interfaith group prepares for Saturday food drive

TWIN FALLS — Members of an interfaith organization will collect donated food Saturday morning as part of a “Feeding Our Neighbors” drive.

Collected food will be distributed to food pantries and organizations to help provide food baskets for the upcoming holiday season, organizer Ray Parrish said.

The food drive is taking place in Twin Falls, Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen, and members have been going door to door, distributing informational flyers about the event.

Residents are asked to donate nonperishable, unexpired food items, placing them in bags and putting them in front of their homes by 9 a.m. Saturday.

The Feeding Our Neighbors coalition is composed of members of the Ascension Episcopal Church, the Crossroads United Methodist Church and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as local Boy Scouts.

Parrish said many families have been struggling since the pandemic and are now being hit by high inflation.

Church groups wanting to take part in the food drive next year can call Parrish at 208-731-9755.