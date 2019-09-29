TWIN FALLS — One of the more prominent stories printed about Lori Otter in her 12 years as Idaho’s First Lady was on her wearing the same dress to two events in a row, she told the crowd at Friday’s Inspire Women event. She wore a dress at a Boise event one day and the same dress at an event in D.C. the next.
“That was all they saw,” Otter said.
The event, which was hosted by the Times-News and the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation at the Magic Valley Arts Council, honored women leaders in the Magic Valley in health care, business, education and community. Otter, who co-founded Idaho Women in Leadership, a nonprofit that teaches women leadership skills in areas like business, politics and management, said it was time for women to step up and play leadership roles whether it’s in politics or their own communities.
“There’s room for more women in that Capitol in Boise,” she said. “Women have the skillset to be in that Capitol.”
Otter was born in Pensacola, Fla., but moved to the Magic Valley after her father retired from the Navy. She graduated from Kimberly High School, received an associate’s degree from the College of Southern Idaho, a bachelor’s from Boise State and a master’s from Northwest Nazarene. She said her upbringing influenced her to work hard for what she wanted and believe in herself.
“It’s really interesting to me as I grow older that not all women are raised with that type of influence of their lives,” Otter told the Times-News. “Some women are very confident, some are less confident but just as competent and lack that extra push to bring them out.”
But she didn’t always see herself as a leader. She thought leaders had a different skill set than she did. She has since learned that people can lead based on what skills they do have and that having a solid team around them can help them accomplish what they struggle with. This is the mindset behind Idaho Women in Leadership.
Otter said the goals of the women they serve are set by the women themselves and that the instruction they receive works to help them move toward what they want to accomplish.
“We don’t make you run for office, but if want to we’ll teach you how to do it and put you on the ballot,” Otter said. “What’s the worst that can happen?”
Idaho Women in Leadership is working on establishing a chapter in the Magic Valley and will soon create a cabinet of women to support it and host more events in the area.
Day Egusquiza, president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation, didn’t have an easy path to leading her own organization. She was a single mother and had no college degree when she started the project, but through the help of supportive family and mentors she was able to do what she loved, she told the crowd.
“I tell my grandchildren, ‘You will not do what I did. This world will not allow that. You need your education,’” Egusquiza said.
She encouraged the 20 nominees and their guests to step up and tell their stories to inspire others to follow in their footsteps. Egusquiza was the master of ceremonies for the event. She also writes the column “HealthCare Buzz” for the Times-News that runs every other Saturday.
The event and the establishment of Idaho Women in Leadership was not about individuals, Otter said. It was about giving back to other women.
“After being First Lady and having time to reset I was trying to find out what the next step was for me,” she said. “And I thought it was time to pay it forward to other females.”
She said, however, that Idaho Women in Leadership was open to all and placed equal value on men as part of the community.
You have free articles remaining.
“You don’t just serve men and you don’t just serve women,” Otter said. “You serve people.”
The honorees for the night were as follows:
Health care
First place: Dr. Cathy Canty
Second place: Katie Neff
Education
First place: Teri Peters
Second place: Jan Mettleider
Business
First place: Janice Degner
Second place: Kim Brookman
Community
First place: Eleanore Burkhart
Second place: Jackie Frey
Readers’ choice:
Dr. Cathy Canty
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.