Inspection to close lanes on Perrine Bridge this week

TWIN FALLS — Dependent on weather, drivers can expect lane restrictions and possible delays near Twin Falls this week as crews from the Idaho Transportation Department perform routine biannual inspections on the Perrine Bridge.

From Monday through Friday, crews will walk the arch and deploy ITD’s under-bridge inspection truck along the bridge deck.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in either direction while crew members are using the inspection truck. Work will occur at non-peak hours to help lessen traffic congestion through the area and is expected to following the below schedule:

Northbound right lane closure: Monday – Tuesday, 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southbound right lane closure: Wednesday—Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Short duration (15 minute) single lane closures will also occur each day in the left northbound lane when workers access and exit the lower half of the structure.

Motorists may consider using an alternate route between the hours listed above.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution near the work zone and watch for crew members and equipment.

