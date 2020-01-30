Inside the ring: Boxers face off at annual event

TWIN FALLS — Inside an illuminated ring in a darkened arena, boxers met for the first time. They bumped gloves, a sign of mutual respect among opponents. The referee backed them up to their respected corners and asked each boxer if they were ready.
The sound of the bell rang loudly, signaling the start of the match.
Fighters of all shapes, sizes and experience levels stepped into the ring during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center. For three rounds, they faced off with a flurry of blows.
Lexi Simper talks with her boyfriend, Connor Scholes, before the start of the event Jan. 25 during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Simper's family and friends bought tickets to support her during the event, which was a major motivator for her to sign up.
For Lexi Simper, the event is a way to challenge herself. The 18-year-old is a true amateur to the sport and had never boxed before this event.
“I’ve never fought in my entire life,” Simper said. “I’ve never hit anybody before.”
Competitor Shaun Mentaberry joined the event to support his home teams. The Boxing Smoker serves as the main fundraiser for the CSI Rodeo Team each year; his involvement as a fighter is the best way for him to help out.
Cowboy Shaun Mentaberry holds the bag for boxers Jan. 25 while other coaches evaluate their skills to determine the fighter matchups for the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker in Twin Falls.
The athlete has participated in the Boxing Smoker since his freshman year. Now a senior, he holds with a 3-0 record and entered the ring for the final time at this year’s event.
Looking back, Mentaberry remembered his first fight fondly.
Shaun Mentaberry rests in the red corner between training rounds Jan. 22 at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls. Mentaberry served as a mentor to many of the first-time fighters, often sparring with them to work on mobility and strength.
“My very first year boxing here, I had no clue what I was getting into,” he said. “I remember being really, really nervous.”
He recalls tunnel vision during the fight — his focus was solely on the boxer before him.
“Once you get gloved-up and your headgear on, it’s kind of like having blinders on a horse,” he said. “You only see what’s right in front of you.”
Shaun Mentaberry throws a jab at Isaac East during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Jan. 25 at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Mentaberry defeated East by TKO in the second round.
Simper admits she’s nervous about her fight but not for the reasons one might expect. She’s more concerned about being embarrassed in front of her family than getting punched in the face.
“Especially with the adrenaline rushing, I’m not worried about the pain,” she said.
Lexi Simper waits for an opening against Michelle Miller on Jan. 25 during the 43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Simper defeated Miller by TKO in the second round and hers was awarded the best cowgirl fight of the night.
Mentaberry’s advice for Simper and all other newcomers is to believe in themselves. He says it’s important to remember the mental preparation they have done, all the work they have put in and why they’re in the ring. It’s not about who wins or loses — the focus of the event is to support the CSI Rodeo Team.
But for those who want the win, Mentaberry believes there’s a factor that can tip the scales in a boxer’s favor.
“I really think it comes down to who’s more determined and who wants it more,” he said.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Cowboy Shaun Mentaberry and cowgirl Lexi Simper pose for a portrait Jan. 25 for the 43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the CSI Expo Center in Twin Falls. It was Simper's first time stepping into the ring. Mentaberry, a veteran of the event, stepped into the ring with a 3-0 record for his final fight.
Shaun Mentaberry prepares for CSI Smoker
Shaun Mentaberry works out upstairs at the CSI Expo Center Jan. 15, 2020, in Twin Falls.
Shaun Mentaberry prepares for CSI Smoker
Shaun Mentaberry, facing, works out with Bronc Marriott Jan. 15, 2020, in Twin Falls.
Shaun Mentaberry prepares for CSI Smoker
Shaun Mentaberry hits the speedbag during a workout Jan. 15, 2020, in Twin Falls.
Shaun Mentaberry prepares for CSI Smoker
Shaun Mentaberry jogs Jan 15 with his dog, Molly, near his home in Twin Falls.
Shaun Mentaberry prepares for CSI Smoker
Shaun Mentaberry smiles as he works out with another boxer Jan. 15 at CSI in Twin Falls.
CSI Boxing Smoker Preview
Shaun Mentaberry spars with Kelly Wardell, assistant rodeo coach, during a workout Jan. 15, 2020 at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Prepping the CSI Boxing Smoker
Cowboy Shaun Mentaberry sets out chairs in preparation for fight night Jan. 23, 2020, at the CSI Expo Center in Twin Falls.
Prepping the CSI Boxing Smoker
The rodeo team prepares the CSI Expo Center for fight night Jan. 23, 2020 in Twin Falls.
Prepping the CSI Boxing Smoker
Cowgirl Lexi Simper pauses for her portrait Jan. 23, 2020, at the CSI Expo Center in Twin Falls.
Prepping the CSI Boxing Smoker
Cowboy Shaun Mentaberry pauses for his portrait Jan. 23, 2020 at the CSI Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Dereck Watson, of Twin Falls, has his gloves removed as he waits for the results of his fight against Johnathan Jimenez, of Jerome, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Watson was defeated in a unanimous decision by the judges.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Paul Crawford, left, punches Zachary Sharp, right, in the face Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Crawford defeated Sharp in a split decision by the judges.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Erica Kent is knocked against the ropes by Charlie Swan on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Romero Rodriguez lands a punch on Bronc Marriott on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Rodeo Rockett Courtney Broyles carries the round card to announce the second round Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Paul Crawford takes a jab to the chin as he lands a hit on Zachary Sharp on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Miles Johnson pushes his opponent, Jamie Ayala, against the ropes Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Garrett Lloyd waits for an opening to throw a jab against Martin Vega on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Garrett Lloyd celebrates after defeating Martin Vega with a TKO on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Baylee Turnovec, of Buhl, throws a jab at Karina Selek, of Sun Valley, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Erica Kent takes a jab to the face by Charlie Swan on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Erica Kent takes a jab to the face by Charlie Swan on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Paul Crawford waits for an opening against Zachary Sharp on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Courtney Broyles performs with the rest of the Rodeo Rocketts on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Talon Clark holds the American flag during the National Anthem on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Baylee Turnovec, of Buhl, takes a punch to the face by Karina Stelek, of Sun Valley, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Turnovec lost to Stelek in a split decision by the judges.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Bronc Marriott takes a punch to the face by Romero Rodriguez on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Referee Aric Iverson checks to make sure the fighters are ready Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Karina Stelek, of Sun Valley, throws a punch at Baylee Turnovec, of Buhl, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Jolie Pickowitz throws a jab at Shelbie Allen as she is punched in the face Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Miles Johnson sits in his corner as he awaits the judges results Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Shelbie Allen prepares an uppercut as she throws a jab at Jolie Pickowitz on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Miles Johnson pushes his opponent, Jamie Ayala, against the ropes Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Zachary Sharp loads up an uppercut for Paul Crawford on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Bronc Marriott throws a punch at Romero Rodriguez on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Referee Aric Iverson inspects Butch Soper after Soper is knocked to the mat Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
The Rodeo Rocketts perform Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Chett Dietz acts as a ring man for the women's fight Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Paul Crawford takes an uppercut by Zachary Sharp straight to the face Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
The Rodeo Rocketts perform Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Dereck Watson, of Twin Falls, has the blood washed out of his mouth guard before the second round of his fight against Johnathan Jimenez, of Jerome, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Bryson Navarro, left, gets his headgear twisted around while fighting CSI cowboy Colt Ramsey during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
CSI cowboy Colt Ramsey, right, fights Bryson Navarro during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
The crowd applauds the singing of the National Anthem during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
CSI cowboy Miles Johnson, red, fights Jamie Ayala from Jerome, blue, during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
Magicvalley.com/gallery for more photos.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Talon Clark holds the American flag during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
CSI cowboy Miles Johnson, left, fights Jamie Ayala, of Jerome during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
The CSI Rodeo Rocketts perform during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
The CSI rodeo team is introduced after the Thornton Heating fight during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Bryson Navarro, left, gets his headgear twisted around while fighting CSI cowboy Colt Ramsey during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
CSI cowboy Miles Johnson, left, fights Jamie Ayala, of Jerome during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
The CSI Rodeo Rocketts perform during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Bryson Navarro, right, fights CSI cowboy Colt Ramsey during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
CSI cowboy Bronc Marriott, red, fights Romero Rodriquez, blue, during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
The CSI Rodeo Rocketts perform during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Erica Kent, with CSI Cross Country, blue, punches Charlie Swan, with CSI Rodeo, during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
CSI cowboy Miles Johnson, left, fights Jamie Ayala, of Jerome during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Johnathan Jimenez, blue, fights Dereck Watson, red, during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker
CSI cowboy Miles Johnson, left, fights Jamie Ayala, of Jerome during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
Fight night
Cowgirl Lexi Simper punches Michelle Miller, of Jerome, during the Thornton Heating fight at the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday at CSI in Twin Falls.
Fight night
Cowboy Shaun Mentaberry, left, defeats Isaac East, of Twin Fallsby way of technical knockout during the Anita's Buck-N-Bar and Guppies Hot Rod Grill fight at the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls.
Fight night
Cowboy Shaun Mentaberry, left, strikes Isaac East, of Twin Falls, during the Anita's Buck-N-Bar and Guppies Hot Rod Grill fight at the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker on Jan. 25 in Twin Falls.
Fight night
Cowboy Shaun Mentaberry leaves the ring for the final time with another medal around his neck Jan. 25 after defeating Isaac East, not shown, during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker in Twin Falls. Mentaberry left the ring with a 4-0 record.
Fight night
Cowboy Shaun Mentaberry holds the bag for boxers Jan. 25 while other coaches evaluate their skills to determine the fighter matchups for the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker in Twin Falls.
Fight night
Cowgirl Lexi Simper, right, beats Michelle Miller of Jerome with a technical knockout during the Thornton Heating fight Jan. 25 at the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper watches other boxers as she waits for her turn to train for the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Shaun Mentaberry works with other fighters as they train for the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper watches her teammates train from the sidelines Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper puts on her gloves before training for the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper, left, trains with Shaun Mentaberry, right, as they prepare for the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper puts on her gloves and jokes with her teammates before training Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper, left, trains with Shaun Mentaberry, right, as they prepare for the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Shaun Mentaberry rests in the red corner between training rounds Jan. 22 at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls. Mentaberry served as a mentor to many of the first-time fighters, often sparring with them to work on mobility and strength.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Shaun Mentaberry pushes Isaac East against the ropes Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
C.L. Simper waits for the fights to start so he can watch his daughter, Lexi Simper, fight Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Shaun Mentaberry throws a jab at Isaac East during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Jan. 25 at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Mentaberry defeated East by TKO in the second round.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Assistant Rodeo Coach Kelly Wardell puts Shaun Mentaberry's mouth guard in before his fight against Isaac East on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper talks with her boyfriend, Connor Scholes, before the start of the event Jan. 25 during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Simper's family and friends bought tickets to support her during the event, which was a major motivator for her to sign up.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Shaun Mentaberry is declared the winner by TKO over Isaac East on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper celebrates after defeating Michelle Miller by TKO on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Simper was awarded the Best Cowgirl fight of the night.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper celebrates after defeating Michelle Miller by TKO on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Simper was awarded the Best Cowgirl fight of the night.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Shaun Mentaberry simultaneously dodges a jab while landing one of his own on Isaac East on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper celebrates after defeating Michelle Miller by TKO on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Simper was awarded the Best Cowgirl fight of the night.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper knocks down Michelle Miller on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper talks with other competitors as she trains for the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper waits for an opening against Michelle Miller on Jan. 25 during the 43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Simper defeated Miller by TKO in the second round and hers was awarded the best cowgirl fight of the night.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper listens to advice from Assistant Rodeo Coach Kelly Wardell before the start of the second round against Michelle Miller on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper knocks down Michelle Miller on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Simper defeated Miller by TKO and was awarded the Best Cowgirl fight of the night.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper sets up chairs for the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Shaun Mentaberry wraps his hands before training Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper, left, and Charlie Swan enjoy pork quesadillas for lunch at the cafeteria Jan. 16 at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. Despite rigorous physical training, Simper didn't alter her diet much for the event. 'I cut out soda,' she said.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper , right, and Charlie Swan, left walk to the cafeteria to grab lunch Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper, right, helps her teammates set up chairs for the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper and Charlie Swan grab lunch at the cafeteria Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper sets up chairs for the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper hydrates while she trains Jan. 15 for the 43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker. This is Simper's first year participating in the event and first time boxing competitively.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper works on her boxing technique with Assistant Rodeo Coach Kelly Wardell on Jan. 15, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper, left, hangs out with Charlie Swan as they wait for their turn to train for the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls.
