Inside the ring: Boxers face off at annual event

  • PAT SUTPHIN psutphin@magicvalley.com
TWIN FALLS — Inside an illuminated ring in a darkened arena, boxers met for the first time. They bumped gloves, a sign of mutual respect among opponents. The referee backed them up to their respected corners and asked each boxer if they were ready.

The sound of the bell rang loudly, signaling the start of the match.

Fighters of all shapes, sizes and experience levels stepped into the ring during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center. For three rounds, they faced off with a flurry of blows.

43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker

Lexi Simper talks with her boyfriend, Connor Scholes, before the start of the event Jan. 25 during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Simper's family and friends bought tickets to support her during the event, which was a major motivator for her to sign up.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

For Lexi Simper, the event is a way to challenge herself. The 18-year-old is a true amateur to the sport and had never boxed before this event.

“I’ve never fought in my entire life,” Simper said. “I’ve never hit anybody before.”

Competitor Shaun Mentaberry joined the event to support his home teams. The Boxing Smoker serves as the main fundraiser for the CSI Rodeo Team each year; his involvement as a fighter is the best way for him to help out.

Fight night

Cowboy Shaun Mentaberry holds the bag for boxers Jan. 25 while other coaches evaluate their skills to determine the fighter matchups for the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The athlete has participated in the Boxing Smoker since his freshman year. Now a senior, he holds with a 3-0 record and entered the ring for the final time at this year’s event.

Looking back, Mentaberry remembered his first fight fondly.

43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker

Shaun Mentaberry rests in the red corner between training rounds Jan. 22 at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls. Mentaberry served as a mentor to many of the first-time fighters, often sparring with them to work on mobility and strength.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

“My very first year boxing here, I had no clue what I was getting into,” he said. “I remember being really, really nervous.”

He recalls tunnel vision during the fight — his focus was solely on the boxer before him.

“Once you get gloved-up and your headgear on, it’s kind of like having blinders on a horse,” he said. “You only see what’s right in front of you.”

43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker

Shaun Mentaberry throws a jab at Isaac East  during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Jan. 25 at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Mentaberry defeated East by TKO in the second round.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Simper admits she’s nervous about her fight but not for the reasons one might expect. She’s more concerned about being embarrassed in front of her family than getting punched in the face.

“Especially with the adrenaline rushing, I’m not worried about the pain,” she said.

43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker

Lexi Simper waits for an opening against Michelle Miller on Jan. 25 during the 43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Simper defeated Miller by TKO in the second round and hers was awarded the best cowgirl fight of the night.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Mentaberry’s advice for Simper and all other newcomers is to believe in themselves. He says it’s important to remember the mental preparation they have done, all the work they have put in and why they’re in the ring. It’s not about who wins or loses — the focus of the event is to support the CSI Rodeo Team.

But for those who want the win, Mentaberry believes there’s a factor that can tip the scales in a boxer’s favor.

“I really think it comes down to who’s more determined and who wants it more,” he said.

