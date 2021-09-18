Inside an Idaho hospital: A ‘slower rolling’ mass casualty event

That’s why almost all the patients in the ICUs at Saint Alphonsus were on mechanical ventilation Thursday afternoon. Their lungs weren’t doing the job anymore.

Lungs are made up of air sacks that are “kind of like bubble wrap,” Dr. Meghan McInerney said. “They’re individual pockets of air, but they’re connected, right? And then, around those pockets of air, the blood vessels — that’s how you get oxygen into the body. And so what happens with COVID is that it causes so much inflammation in those spaces, and inflammation in both lungs. And then over time, if it gets bad enough, the inflammation just overwhelms the lungs. … When that inflammation keeps going, and going and going, it turns into scar, and the lungs become stiff.”

The virus — and an unvaccinated body’s reaction to it — go on to ravage everything from the lungs, to the heart, to the brain, to the kidneys and more.

As McInerney was walking into the ICU on Thursday, a group of health care workers walked up to her. They had a tablet. They were about to intubate a middle-aged man, and they were loading up a Zoom call so he could talk with his family.

His physician gave him a 50-50 chance of survival — without a ventilator, his chance was zero.