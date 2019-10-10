HAILEY — Although construction is scheduled for nearly two years in the future, the Idaho Transportation Department is seeking early public input regarding plans to rehabilitate Idaho Highway 75 — Main Street in Hailey — between Fox Acres Road and Cobblestone Lane.
ITD invites the public to weigh in on construction plans at a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Minnie Moore Room at the Hailey Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Participants can attend anytime within the two hours. The public will have an opportunity to review possible phasing options and give feedback on potential night work which would entail driving on gravel surfaces during daytime hours.
The project will rehabilitate the pavement and upgrade pedestrian crossings to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. This is important to Hailey’s economy. Idaho 75 also connects tourists to the Sun Valley/Ketchum resort area which draws visitors from all over the world. Fixing the deteriorated pavement in 2021 will extend the life of the roadway for many years.
“We understand that this improvement project will impact a lot of people including local businesses, visitors, commuters and adjacent residents,” project manager Steve Hunter said in a statement. “We want to help minimize that impact where we can. Hearing from the public now will help us develop a solid plan for construction.”
If you have questions or comments about the project but are unable to attend the public meeting, call Hunter at 208-544-7909, email Steve.Hunter@itd.idaho.gov or go to itdprojects.org/projects/id-75-hailey-main-street.
