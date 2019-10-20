BOISE — The Idaho Commission on Aging is developing a four-year Statewide Senior Services Plan and has contracted with Idaho State University to assess Idaho’s needs. This survey is about personal experiences with the services and resources in your community that assist older adults with living independently. These services and resources also provide older adults with choices so they have more control over their daily lives.
To take the survey, go to resolutionresearch.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9t62SxkRRKQp1CB by Nov. 30. It should take about 10 minutes to complete.
Read through the survey to learn more about the services being offered and how they could benefit you or others you know. Provide feedback concerning how these services affect your life.
The responses that you and others provide to this survey will be summarized into the Statewide Senior Services Plan. It will also be used by your local area agency on aging to strengthen services in your community. All information you provide will be anonymous. The assessment results will be posted at aging.idaho.gov.
For questions, call Elizabeth Fore at 208-282-4892.
For more information about your local area agency on aging, go to aging.idaho.gov/area-agencies-on-aging.
