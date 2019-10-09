{{featured_button_text}}

KIMBERLY — The Idaho Transportation Department is planning to rebuild the Interstate 84/Idaho Highway 50 interchange near Kimberly in 2024 and is seeking public input on several design options.

ITD will display five proposals, including the no-build option, at a public open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Rock Creek Fire Department, 1159 Main St. N., Kimberly. Participants can attend anytime within the two hours. Project team members will be available to discuss the project and answer questions about proposed designs.

The interchange is a key agricultural and industrial route for accessing the Magic Valley along Highway 50. As the area grows and more commercial and residential development occurs, the interchange will become even more critical to the safe movement of people and goods. 

If you have questions or comments about the project but are unable to attend the public meeting, call Andrew Young at 208-886-7854 or email Andrew.Young@itd.idaho.gov or go to itdprojects.org/projects/i-84-kimberly-interchange.

