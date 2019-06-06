You are the owner of this article.
Inmate files lawsuit against Jerome County jail, claiming he was 'starved'

From the On the inside: Inmate menus in county jails are a hot topic series
  • GRETEL KAUFFMAN gkauffman@magicvalley.com
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jerome County Detention Center kitchen

Staff Sgt. Troy Tolman talks about how food is prepared April 18 during a tour of the Jerome County Detention Center kitchen in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — A Jerome County inmate has accused the jail of “starving” its inmates.

Malcolm D. Hanson filed lawsuits against the detention center and Summit Food Service, the company that supplies the jail’s meals, in February. In the suits, Hanson says he rapidly lost weight during his time at the jail due to not receiving sufficient nutrition, and he claims jail staff showed “deliberate indifference” to the situation.

As of April 30, the defendants had not yet filed a response to the complaint. When contacted by the Times-News, the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit or the allegations.

Hanson was charged in October 2018 and is awaiting trial on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. A judge ordered him committed to the Department of Health and Welfare’s custody on March 18 after a psychological examiner determined he was not mentally competent to proceed in court, according to court documents. He may remain in the department’s custody for up to 90 days for treatment.

Hanson requested an attorney to represent him in the lawsuits in a letter penned from Blackfoot South State Mental Hospital and filed in court April 22. He claimed to have gained 30 pounds in 15 days during his stay at the hospital, a welcome respite to the weight he lost while incarcerated.

“They were starving me and it has hurt my life in so many areas,” Hanson wrote in the April 22 letter, referring to the Jerome County Detention center.

Hanson alleges in his original complaint filed Feb. 15 that he lost nine pounds in 25 days, starting in January, while housed at the Jerome County Jail.

Inmates “do not receive even close to the minimum requirements of ANY food group in a week,” he wrote in his letter to the newspaper.

His correspondence also stated that inmates received portions significantly smaller than the regular portion size and that jail staff had threatened him with disciplinary action for trying to “receive extra food like all the workers receive because I am starving.”

Hanson also claimed that other inmates had also lost weight, including one male inmate who lost 11 pounds in two weeks and another male inmate who lost 32 pounds in three months.

“These are...rights,” Hanson wrote, “not privileges.”

As of April 30, the latest development in the lawsuit against the Jerome County Detention Center was the motion filed by Hanson on April 22 asking the court to appoint an attorney to represent him.

