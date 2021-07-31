INL joins partnership on transgender-inclusive name-change process for published papers

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho National Laboratory is among several scientific organizations partnering to support name change requests from researchers on past published papers.

The lab announced it was partnering with the other national laboratories in the U.S. and other prominent scientific publishers and journals in a Wednesday news release. The agreement will allow researchers who wish to change their names to more easily claim work from all stages of their careers.

“As INL’s chief research officer, I am proud to support the work that’s being done, so that each person can show up in their publications as their authentic self. I’m very pleased INL is on the forefront of this effort,” said Marianne Walck, chief research officer and deputy laboratory director for Science and Technology.

The agreement specifically addresses the administrative and emotional difficulties some transgender researchers have experienced when requesting name changes associated with past academic work, although it is also applicable for any reason someone changes their name such as marriage or divorce.