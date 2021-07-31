INL joins partnership on transgender-inclusive name-change process for published papers

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho National Laboratory is among several scientific organizations partnering to support name change requests from researchers on past published papers.
The lab announced it was partnering with the other national laboratories in the U.S. and other prominent scientific publishers and journals in a Wednesday news release. The agreement will allow researchers who wish to change their names to more easily claim work from all stages of their careers.
“As INL’s chief research officer, I am proud to support the work that’s being done, so that each person can show up in their publications as their authentic self. I’m very pleased INL is on the forefront of this effort,” said Marianne Walck, chief research officer and deputy laboratory director for Science and Technology.
The agreement specifically addresses the administrative and emotional difficulties some transgender researchers have experienced when requesting name changes associated with past academic work, although it is also applicable for any reason someone changes their name such as marriage or divorce.
Previously, the responsibility to initiate a name change request fell onto individual researchers, who had to contact each publisher of their past papers. While many publishers have updated their policies to address name change requests, some researchers have felt an emotional burden from the process, according to the release.
The lab confirmed to the Post Register that this was an issue that INL researchers have occasionally run into during their careers.
INL says the new process ensures all researchers can rightfully claim ownership of prior work without fear of reprisal under their lived name and be known for their merits as published authors.
“Being able to change your name for any reason, whether affirming one’s gender, for religious reasons, or following marriage or divorce, is valuable no matter who you are. It’s not just a benefit for transgender researchers, but all people, and a great step toward inclusion,” said Theron McGriff, INL Performance Management department manager and co-president of Prism, an INL leadership council designed to promote an LGBTQ+ inclusive workspace.
This partnership simplifies the process of claiming work under a different name and offers an official validation mechanism to all involved by enabling researchers to ask their respective institutions to pursue name changes on their behalf directly with the publishers and journals.
“Simplifying the name change process in a way that prioritizes privacy, safety and security will allow for researchers’ professional accomplishments to match who they are. Partnering with other national labs and publishers on a policy change that promotes personal equity will have a positive impact on the research community as a whole,” said Allison Ray, INL’s research excellence officer.
The partnership between all involved organizations represents a commitment to creating a more inclusive culture in STEM fields and STEM publishing in particular, according to the release.
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory is coordinating the effort and all 17 U.S. national laboratories announced they were in the partnership, as well as 13 prominent publishing organizations and services including the American Society for Microbiology, eLife and the Royal Society of Chemistry.