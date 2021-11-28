Ink into Art: A tattooist's life

Artist Sergio Larios tattoos repeat client Aaliyah Garcia on Tuesday evening, Nov. 9, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. At times Larios will turn off most of the lights in the studio which allows him to hyper focus on the work at hand.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Artist Sergio Larios tattoos a client Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. With everchanging technology, Larios is able to design artwork anywhere on his tablet. 'It's really leveled-up my game', Larios said.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Artist Sergio Larios turns on a playlist before tattooing a client Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios has been tattooing for about seven years.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Artist Sergio Larios heads to his studio to start on a client's piece Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2021, at his La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios moved into the studio at the start of COVID and focused on creating the aesthetic while he wasn't allowed to tattoo.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Artist Sergio Larios gets some social media content after finishing a client's tattoo Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios doesn't use social media much but when he does he uses SnapChat to share his work. Currently he's happy with the volume of artwork he's doing and isn't pushing for more through social media channels.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Artist Sergio Larios sets up his tattoo machine Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Everything from the obvious tattoo machine to power supplies and lighting are used in the process of creating tattoos.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Eder Cervantes checks out his first tattoo Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Skin is the largest organ of the body and Sergio Larios lets his clients know it needs to be a priority to take care of.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Artist Sergio Larios sports a local downtown business on his wheelchair while working Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios has always been a big proponent for small businesses like nearby Perrine Man Press, which creates artwork in their own way.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio is located within the Main Street Plaza on Main Avenue South in downtown Twin Falls. The studio, which opened on a Mother's Day, is named after Larios' mother Linda.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Artist Sergio Larios tattoos a client Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios liked to do bigger pieces that allow for more detail to show in the work.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Tattoo artist Sergio Larios asked for art supplies to donate to Xavier Charter School for his recent birthday seen here at his studio in downtown Twin Falls. While he wishes he could do more for the community he does try to contribute and is also a part of the Twin Falls Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Nancy Hernandez receives instruction on best care practices after getting her second tattoo from artist Sergio Larios (not shown) on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. 'You gotta know what you want and in my opinion it needs to be treated as an investment,' Larios said. 'My rule is I wanna increase your value.'
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Notes and messages are left for artist Sergio Larios at his La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in downtown Twin Falls. Larios believes in cultivating relationships through tattooing and enriching the experience for all involved.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Artist Sergio Larios tattoos Aaliyah Garcia on Tuesday evening, Nov. 9, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios did a previous tattoo based on a photo Garcia had of her family.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Artist Sergio Larios tattoos client Eder Cervantes on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios' tattoos reflect his own journey. 'My first tattoos came about with friends who were already tattooing. I had already broke bread with them. They were established friendships,' said Larios.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Artist Sergio Larios tattoos repeat client Aaliyah Garcia on Tuesday evening, Nov. 9, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios places an ointment on his glove to keep the stencil from rubbing off the client.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Artist Sergio Larios talks about his plans to donate art supplies to an area school Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Born and raised in Twin Falls, Larios has found ways to give back to the community.
Artist Sergio Larios tattoos repeat client Aaliyah Garcia on Tuesday evening, Nov. 9, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. At times Larios will turn off most of the lights in the studio which allows him to hyper focus on the work at hand.
Artist Sergio Larios tattoos a client Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. With everchanging technology, Larios is able to design artwork anywhere on his tablet. 'It's really leveled-up my game', Larios said.
Artist Sergio Larios turns on a playlist before tattooing a client Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios has been tattooing for about seven years.
Artist Sergio Larios heads to his studio to start on a client's piece Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2021, at his La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios moved into the studio at the start of COVID and focused on creating the aesthetic while he wasn't allowed to tattoo.
Artist Sergio Larios gets some social media content after finishing a client's tattoo Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios doesn't use social media much but when he does he uses SnapChat to share his work. Currently he's happy with the volume of artwork he's doing and isn't pushing for more through social media channels.
Artist Sergio Larios sets up his tattoo machine Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Everything from the obvious tattoo machine to power supplies and lighting are used in the process of creating tattoos.
Eder Cervantes checks out his first tattoo Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Skin is the largest organ of the body and Sergio Larios lets his clients know it needs to be a priority to take care of.
Artist Sergio Larios sports a local downtown business on his wheelchair while working Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios has always been a big proponent for small businesses like nearby Perrine Man Press, which creates artwork in their own way.
Artist Sergio Larios tattoos a client Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios liked to do bigger pieces that allow for more detail to show in the work.
Tattoo artist Sergio Larios asked for art supplies to donate to Xavier Charter School for his recent birthday seen here at his studio in downtown Twin Falls. While he wishes he could do more for the community he does try to contribute and is also a part of the Twin Falls Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
Nancy Hernandez receives instruction on best care practices after getting her second tattoo from artist Sergio Larios (not shown) on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. 'You gotta know what you want and in my opinion it needs to be treated as an investment,' Larios said. 'My rule is I wanna increase your value.'
Notes and messages are left for artist Sergio Larios at his La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in downtown Twin Falls. Larios believes in cultivating relationships through tattooing and enriching the experience for all involved.
Artist Sergio Larios tattoos Aaliyah Garcia on Tuesday evening, Nov. 9, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios did a previous tattoo based on a photo Garcia had of her family.
Artist Sergio Larios tattoos client Eder Cervantes on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios' tattoos reflect his own journey. 'My first tattoos came about with friends who were already tattooing. I had already broke bread with them. They were established friendships,' said Larios.
Artist Sergio Larios tattoos repeat client Aaliyah Garcia on Tuesday evening, Nov. 9, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Larios places an ointment on his glove to keep the stencil from rubbing off the client.
Artist Sergio Larios talks about his plans to donate art supplies to an area school Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at La Rosa Linda Tattoo Studio in downtown Twin Falls. Born and raised in Twin Falls, Larios has found ways to give back to the community.