Ink into Art: A tattooist's life

TWIN FALLS — Tattoo artist Sergio Larios found art at a young age and has turned that passion into a successful business.

After a car accident many years ago resulted in a spinal injury that left him paralyzed, Larios left Idaho to rediscover himself.

After a stint in Ashland, Oregon, and some time abroad, Larios found his way back home to Twin Falls.

“I learned what I needed to learn out on my own, and when I was ready to come back here, I did,” Larios said.

On Mothers Day 2020, Larios opened La Rosa Linda Tattoo Parlor, named after his mother.

He encourages his clients to consider their tattoos as an investment in themselves.

Larios looks at his life as a series of rich experiences, “even if it’s under these lights, in this little nook,” he said.

He looks at the work he does as a way to build meaningful relationships while helping his client realize their tattoo goals.

Larios has worked hard to create an aesthetic that speaks to himself culturally while also creating a safe and warm environment.

“I want people to know that they’re safe in their thoughts and their energy,” he said.

Larios has been doing a lot of botanical work along with geometric using fine line black and gray techniques. He likes doing big pieces because of the amount of detail that can be fit in.

Using technology allows Larios to design work anywhere, anytime. Using powerful software on his tablet has streamlined his processes and allowed him to level up his game.

“I’ve delved into artwork that I probably wouldn’t have before,” he said.

Larios is a big proponent of small business owners, saying “you’re creating your own dream or working towards someone else’s.”

