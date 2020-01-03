{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A Filer man was injured in a Friday morning crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Twin Falls, police say.

Kelly G. Galvan, 33, of Twin Falls was eastbound at about 10:30 on the Pole Line Road on-ramp to U.S. 93 near Twin Falls, when he failed to yield while merging with northbound traffic, Idaho State Police said in a statement.

Patrick M. Romans, 61, of Filer was traveling in the northbound lane of U.S. 93 in a 1999 Pontiac Bonneville.

Galvan struck Romans' car with his 1994 GMC Sierra.

Romans was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. One lane in each direction of U.S. 93 was blocked for an hour.

