BUHL — Police responded late Tuesday afternoon to the scene of a two-vehicle injury crash on U.S. 30 west of town.

The crash, at milepost 195.5, is blocking the roadway, Idaho State Police said in a statement.

Fire crews are on site. ISP is investigating.

Check back for updates to this story at magicvalley.com.

