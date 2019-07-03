TWIN FALLS — A 21-year-old man was injured after crashing his car while he was fleeing police, a statement from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said. He is expected to be charged with aggravated driving under the influence and eluding.
Police said Justin Tylor Pulver was speeding at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on Kimberly Road near Meadowview Lane when police attempted to stop him. Pulver fled in a 2015 Volkswagen GTI, running several stop signs, police said.
Pulver was going north on 3400 East when he ran the stop sign at U.S. Highway 30, colliding with an eastbound 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Odilia Torres-Juarez, 55, of Kimberly.
Both drivers had to be cut from their cars and were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Police said Torres-Juarez's injuries are not life-threatening. A girl riding in Pulver's car was not injured.
Magic Valley Paramedics, Rock Creek Rural Fire District, Kimberly police and Idaho State Police all assisted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.