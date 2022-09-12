Injured ISP trooper makes progress

JEROME — The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured on Interstate 84 on Thursday when a motorist struck him is making promising strides.

Sunday morning Sgt. Mike Wendler was alert and told his wife, “I love you.”

On Monday morning, he greeted his wife and family, recognized every person in the room and held short conversations with each one. He was aware of his surroundings and was giving hugs and fist bumps.

Wendler had responded to a vehicle fire Thursday morning and was out of his car and directing traffic when he was struck by a passing vehicle. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by fellow ISP trooper Mike Hausauer, who gives regular updates on his progress.

“His vital signs continue to improve,” Hausauer wrote Monday. “Today the medical team will focus on treating some of his physical injuries and begin transitioning him to the rehabilitation phase of his recovery.”

There has been an outpouring of support on Wendler’s behalf. The GoFundMe page had raised about $46,000 as of Monday afternoon, with donors leaving messages of love.

“We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state,” ISP's Col. Kedrick Wills said Friday. “It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve.”

Wendler is a Marine Corps veteran and has been with ISP for more than 16 years.