Injured ISP Sgt. Wendler to return home today

TWIN FALLS — Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler is coming home.

After being struck by a motorist on Interstate 84 on Sept. 8 while he was outside his car providing traffic control, the trooper is expected to arrive in Twin Falls on Saturday afternoon. He has spent the last several weeks at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, much of it in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The fact that he is returning home so soon is nothing short of "miraculous," family friend Tabitha Baker said. Now she's hoping for a big turnout at the Perrine Bridge to welcome him back to Twin Falls.

“We are very excited and very hopeful that our community will turn out and show how much his service means for us,” Baker said.

She and other members of a group named Wendler’s Warriors are asking local residents to show up at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Visitor Center. The group will then walk to the Perrine Bridge, where the vehicle transporting Wendler, along with a supporting cast of fellow state troopers, is expected to cross the Snake River Canyon between 2:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. as he proceeds to his Twin Falls home.

Participants are urged to wear blue and bring a sign if possible. But if you can’t do that, still come to the bridge and cheer, Baker said.

A long recovery process lies ahead for the Marine Corp veteran and 16-year veteran of the Idaho State Police, she said, and Wendler will still need support.

Wendler was critically injured in the collision in Jerome and he has made much progress since then, friends said.

"'Miraculous' is the only word to describe his progress,” Baker said.

Wendler's wife, Amy, provided an update on her husband Wednesday on a GoFundMe page. Wendler has a fractured jaw and has had a hard time eating.

“He is looking forward to getting to eat more food,” she said.

The traumatic brain injuries her husband suffered are “tricky” and “unpredictable,” she said, but “he is continuing to progress cognitively.”

He beat several women at a memory game on Monday, she said.

One fortunate circumstance that likely saved his life was that a crew from a fire engine was on the scene when the accident occurred and rendered first aid, she said.

Five Fish Press from Twin Falls printed 50 T-shirts with a Wendler’s Warrior logo, at no cost to the group. These shirts were given to first responders, dispatchers, medical staff and others who helped Wendler after his injury. People wanting a T-shirt can order them from the Wender's Warriors Facebook page.

“There has been a ton of support and engagement from the community,” Baker said.

The GoFundMe page has raised almost $56,000 as of Friday afternoon.