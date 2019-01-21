Try 1 month for 99¢
HAZELTON — Two people were injured Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 84 east of Hazelton.

Idaho State Police investigated the crash at 10:36 a.m., it said in a statement Monday.

Ann B. Hale, 46, of American Falls, was driving west in a 2006 Pontiac Torrent. Hale drove off the road and lost control of the SUV, ISP said. It rolled and came to rest on its side.

Hale and her passenger — a child — were both wearing their seat belts, ISP said. They were both taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Hale was no longer a patient at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center as of Monday morning.

Lanes were blocked for 90 minutes.

