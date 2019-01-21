HAZELTON — Two people were injured Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 84 east of Hazelton.
Idaho State Police investigated the crash at 10:36 a.m., it said in a statement Monday.
Ann B. Hale, 46, of American Falls, was driving west in a 2006 Pontiac Torrent. Hale drove off the road and lost control of the SUV, ISP said. It rolled and came to rest on its side.
Hale and her passenger — a child — were both wearing their seat belts, ISP said. They were both taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Hale was no longer a patient at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center as of Monday morning.
Lanes were blocked for 90 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.