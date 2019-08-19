{{featured_button_text}}
Blaine County Rollover

A Dodge Ram pickup was involved in a rollover crash on Sunday in Blaine County.

BELLEVUE — A Hailey man was injured Sunday afternoon when his pickup rolled south of Timmerman Hill, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the incident at 2:46 p.m. on Idaho Highway 75 near milepost 97, a statement from Sheriff Steve Harkins said.

The deputies discovered a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 39-year-old Jason A. Quintana had come to rest on its roof in a field east of the highway.

The investigation found Quintana was northbound when he lost control on a curve and attempted to overcorrect. The pickup went off the road and rolled.

Quintana, who was wearing a seat belt, was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. His condition was not released.

