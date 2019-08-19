BELLEVUE — A Hailey man was injured Sunday afternoon when his pickup rolled south of Timmerman Hill, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to the incident at 2:46 p.m. on Idaho Highway 75 near milepost 97, a statement from Sheriff Steve Harkins said.
The deputies discovered a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 39-year-old Jason A. Quintana had come to rest on its roof in a field east of the highway.
The investigation found Quintana was northbound when he lost control on a curve and attempted to overcorrect. The pickup went off the road and rolled.
Quintana, who was wearing a seat belt, was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. His condition was not released.
