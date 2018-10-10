Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Lights
Buy Now
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

JEROME — Three people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash east of Jerome.

Idaho State Police were called to the crash at 6:54 a.m. on U.S. 93 at the junction of Highway 25.

Quirino P. Escobedo, 66, of Jerome was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

A juvenile driver and juvenile passenger in a different car were taken by personal vehicle to St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center.

A 1990 Dodge pick-up, driven by the juvenile, was going south on U.S. 93. While turning left onto Highway 25, the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided with Escobedo, ISP said in a statement.

None of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts. Lanes were blocked for two hours while crews worked to remove the wreckage.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
1
3
6

Tags

Load comments