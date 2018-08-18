Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BURLEY — Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 84 east of Burley.

According to the Idaho State Police, Brian D. Hart, 27, of Buckeye, Ariz., was driving eastbound at 9:14 a.m. on I-84 near milepost 232 in a 2004 Mercedes. Hart drove off the roadway and the vehicle rolled into the median.

Hart was transported by Lifeflight Network to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. 

There were two passengers in the vehicle. Melissa S. Irish, 30, of West Valley, Utah, was transported by Air St. Luke's to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Thomas L. Hart, 39, also of West Valley, Utah, was transported by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley.

Condition of all three cash victims was unavailable Saturday afternoon. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, ISP said.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Intermountain Cassia Regional Paramedics and Malta Ambulance.

