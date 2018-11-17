Try 1 month for 99¢
SHOSHONE – A head-on crash Friday night east of Shoshone injured three people.

According to the Idaho State Police, a Ford Ranger pickup driven by a juvenile was heading eastbound on U.S. Highway 26 near milepost 173 at about 7:10 p.m. when it crossed into the westbound lanes in an attempt to pass a semi-truck. The pickup collided head-on with a Ford Expedition driven by Janice Edmunds, 74, of Shoshone, which was going west.

Edmunds was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Her passenger, James Edmunds, 76, of Shoshone, was taken via ground ambulance to Saint Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The driver of the Ford Ranger was flown to Saint Luke's Magic Valley, and later to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Both lanes of the highway were blocked for approximately two hours. All involved were wearing seat belts. 

ISP was assisted by Shoshone Fire, Lincoln County Search and Rescue, Lincoln County EMS and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

