SHOSHONE – A head-on crash Friday night east of Shoshone injured three people.
According to the Idaho State Police, a Ford Ranger pickup driven by a juvenile was heading eastbound on U.S. Highway 26 near milepost 173 at about 7:10 p.m. when it crossed into the westbound lanes in an attempt to pass a semi-truck. The pickup collided head-on with a Ford Expedition driven by Janice Edmunds, 74, of Shoshone, which was going west.
Edmunds was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Her passenger, James Edmunds, 76, of Shoshone, was taken via ground ambulance to Saint Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The driver of the Ford Ranger was flown to Saint Luke's Magic Valley, and later to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Both lanes of the highway were blocked for approximately two hours. All involved were wearing seat belts.
ISP was assisted by Shoshone Fire, Lincoln County Search and Rescue, Lincoln County EMS and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.