Injured firefighter to return home Friday

BUHL — Injured firefighter Jared Nebeker is coming home.

Buhl Fire Capt. Gabriel Hammett said Nebeker, who was seriously injured Aug. 16 in a motorcycle crash, is expected to be released from University of Utah Hospital on Friday.

No public celebration of the milestone is planned yet — it would be too overwhelming for the still-recovering Nebeker — but a parade might take place in the future, Hammett said.

Nebeker and his wife, Kari, will return to a revamped house, thanks to countless community members.

“People have been fixing things inside and out,” Hammett said of the effort, coordinated by the Buhl Calvary Chapel. “Everything has a fresh look.”

The bathroom has been redone to allow easier access. A dead tree has been removed from the front of the home. A deck is being completed.

Nebeker had to have his left leg amputated below the knee, Hammett said. He hasn’t been fitted for a prosthetic yet, but is able to get around with the help of crutches.

He will be doing regular therapy at home as he continues his recovery.

Kari Nebeker hinted two weeks ago that they might be back in Idaho soon.

“He is eager to get home,” she wrote in an Oct. 14 post on social media, adding that Jared is understanding the frustration of “normal daily activities” being more challenging than before.

She said her husband, who suffered a serious brain injury, was spending nearly six hours a day on speech, occupational and physical therapy.

“His strong spirit and personality beams through even in times of discouragement,” she wrote.