‘Inherent barriers’ hindering federal aid for Idaho rental assistance

NEED HELP?

Renters can apply for assistance from Jesse Tree by calling or texting the housing crisis line at 208-383-9486 or filling out an application online here.

Those who live in any Idaho county aside from Ada County can apply for assistance from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association by calling 1-855-452-0801 or applying online. Customer service agents are available to assist with the application process and documentation can be submitted via email, fax or by mail. Local housing authorities, community action agencies, utility companies, libraries, churches and local government offices may be able to help you with scanning and submitting documentation.