TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District reminds the public that this is the time of year influenza-like illnesses start to peak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting widespread influenza activity in most of the United States, including Idaho.
“The flu virus spreads quickly, particularly in group settings like schools, churches and workplaces,” epidemiologist Christi Dawson-Skuza said in a statement. “Local schools are reporting a high number of sick students with influenza-like symptoms.”
The flu is contagious before symptoms start, so practicing good hygiene at all times can help prevent its spread. The health district gives these recommendations:
- Get a flu vaccination.
- Wash hands often, particularly after sneezing and coughing.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cover coughs and sneezes or cough into your sleeve.
- Stay home when sick.
The CDC reports the H1N1 flu virus is currently the most common this season. It is covered in the seasonal vaccine offered at many pharmacies, doctor’s offices and every public health district office in the Magic Valley.
“It’s not too late to get your flu vaccine. Flu activity tends to peak in January and February, so it’s still a good idea to protect anyone over six months old,” Cheryle Becker, public health division administrator, said in a statement. “The flu vaccine contains three or four flu viruses, including H1N1, to help prevent serious complications from influenza in as many people as possible.”
Vaccination is particularly important for people at high risk for serious flu complications: the elderly, children under the age of two, pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions such as those involving the lungs and heart, diabetes or cancer.
Medication is available to help shorten the duration of influenza symptoms. It must be started within the first two days of symptoms to be most effective. Persons with high risk medical conditions may check with their doctor about obtaining the medication even if they have been sick for more than two days.
For clinic schedules and contact information, go to phd5.idaho.gov.
To see the latest outbreak map in Idaho, go to gethealthy.dhw.idaho.gov/index.php/home/get_dashboard/23.
For more information about flu season, go to cdc.gov/flu/about/season/flu-season.htm.
