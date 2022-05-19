 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Infantryman's remains to be interred Saturday

Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger comes home after 72 years

Folks gather to honor Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger on Tuesday as his remains are flown into the Twin Falls airport. Bridger was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, during the last night of his unit's stand at the defensive perimeter south of the Pungnyuri Inlet on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Kenneth L. Bridger left his hometown of Colville, Washington, to fight in the Korean War.

On Nov. 30, 1950, Bridger, 17, was reported missing in action on the last night of his unit’s stand at the defensive perimeter south of the Pungnyuri Inlet on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

After 72 years listed as MIA, his remains will be buried at 2 p.m. Saturday next to his mother in a private ceremony at the Twin Falls Cemetery.

Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger comes home after 72 years

The remains of Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger, who was reported missing in action in 1950, are carried off a plane at the Twin Falls airport Tuesday evening. Bridger will be buried in the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger comes home after 72 years

Folks gather to meet the plane carrying the remains of Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger at the Twin Falls airport. Bridger went missing Nov. 30, 1950 in North Korea.

His remains arrived Tuesday at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, south of Twin Falls. He was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division at the time of his death.

Bridger's only living relatives now live in the Twin Falls area.

Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger comes home after 72 years

Veteran Kathy Peterson waits to escort Army Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger's remains Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Twin Falls. According to The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, in late 1950, Bridger was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, during the last night of his unit’s stand at the defensive perimeter south of the Pungnyuri Inlet on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger comes home after 72 years

Veterans and the public come together to honor and escort Army Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger's remains Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Twin Falls. According to The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, in late 1950, Bridger was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, during the last night of his unit’s stand at the defensive perimeter south of the Pungnyuri Inlet on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

The public is invited to respectfully line the procession route holding American flags beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. The route starts at the corner of Kimberly Road and Hankins Road, up Hankins to Addison Avenue, Addison Avenue to Eastland Drive, then to the entrance of the Twin Falls Cemetery.

Organizers have asked people to not line up on Kimberly Road because of safety concerns. Anyone wanting to participate in the motorcycle escort, a pre-ride meeting and staging will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the Apex parking lot at 1550 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.

Also on Saturday, the Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association is hosting the annual Northwest Regional POW/MIA Summit in Twin Falls at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guest speaker will be Mark Stephensen, co-chair of the National League of POW/MIA Families. That evening, a dinner fundraiser will be at the Turf Club for $25 per person. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the opening ceremony starts at 6 p.m.

