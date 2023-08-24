A person in Bellevue was shot and wounded by a law enforcement officer Thursday morning, and an apparent homicide victim was found at the scene, police say.

Officers from the Bellevue Marshal's Office, Hailey Police Department and Blaine County Sheriff's Office responded at 6:03 a.m. to a residence in Bellevue for a report of a possible homicide, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

Upon their arrival, a Bellevue deputy marshal became engaged in an officer-involved shooting with a suspect, the release said, and confirmed the presence of a deceased individual on the property, the apparent victim of homicide.

The injured suspect was flown to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are conducting a joint investigation related to the homicide, while the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

No further details of the homicide or the officer-involved shooting were released Thursday.