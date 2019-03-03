TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service will host the Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of "The Providers" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Sligar Auditorium of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Run-time is about 55 minutes.
Enjoy a free slice of pizza at 6 p.m. for film viewers. Each additional slice will cost $1. A moderated discussion led by Dr. Nicole Halverson, Dr. Donald Pica and Dr. David McClusky will follow the film.
Set against the backdrop of the physician shortage and opioid epidemic in rural America, "The Providers" follows three country doctors at clinics in New Mexico offering care to all, regardless of ability to pay. As their personal struggles at times reflect those of their patients, the providers work to reach Americans who would otherwise be left without health care. The film is produced by Laura Green and Ann Moot-Levin.
Indie Lens Pop-Up is a nation-wide documentary film series offering groundbreaking public education and civic engagement initiatives. It features screenings of films from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series "Independent Lens." The films explore the human experience and timely subject matter, allowing viewers to engage in post-screening moderated dialog.
For more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
