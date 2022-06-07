 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Increased telephone scams hit Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — The police department recently posted to Facebook warning residents of increased reports of telephone scams in the area. 

According the Twin Fall Police Department's post, the most popular scam is the "publisher's clearinghouse scam." The scammer will make the victim believe they won a large sum of money, but in order to claim, they need to pay a fee for the actual winnings to be released. 

The other scam that has been reported is a "close relative arrested scam." This is when a scammer calls, pretending to be a relative who has been arrested and needs money for court or a bond. 

"The Twin Falls Police Department wants to remind our community not to provide any personal information to anyone over the phone," the Facebook post said.

"Additionally, if you are asked to pay any fee for court or for bail, these requests can be confirmed by calling the Twin Falls Police Department or the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office."

If you have received any sort of telephone scam, report it to the police department at 208-735-4357

Elderly victims of fraud can report financial fraud by calling the National Elderly Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311.

