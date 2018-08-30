TWIN FALLS — A powerful smell of cigarettes and food permeated the van as it rattled around Twin Falls.
The inside of the van bore the scars of its many journeys: gashes in the ceilings, a defunct door handle and a seat cushion with the foam innards exposed. The driver’s seat appeared to have been re-stuffed with an old bedsheet.
Still, the occupants of the vehicle didn’t seem to notice these imperfections on July 31. Most sat in silence as driver Bob Schmidt drove through older parts of town. A few talked amongst themselves in their native languages. They had just finished with their English class at the College of Southern Idaho’s Refugee Center.
“We provide transportation to all newly arrived refugees,” refugee center director Zeze Rwasama said. “We take them basically everywhere.”
But because of the cost, that service doesn’t continue for them forever. So the center aims to make them independent as soon as possible.
“In Twin Falls, you have to have a car,” said Lea Raly, a 19-year-old refugee who got a job working for a local manufacturing company.
Raly had just earned her driver’s license the day before but was saving up for a car. After five months in Twin Falls, she was still using the CSI Refugee Center van for medical appointments.
Most of the homes Schmidt drove to on July 31 were older brick buildings, with several bikes out front and few, if any, cars.
Typically, refugees receive an intro to Twin Falls via the van during their first month, Rwasama said. That includes trips to various grocery stores.
But after that, they have to rely on other refugees, friends and volunteers to take them anywhere besides medical appointments or employment. Most refugee arrivals get a job within three months, and they can use the center’s transportation services to travel to and from the job for another three or four months.
If a refugee has children younger than 18, they won’t be charged for employment transportation. But those without children pay $25 per week if they have a job for which they require transportation, Rwasama said.
“In this city where we don’t have public transit, the No. 1 goal is to buy a vehicle and get a driver’s license,” he said. “If there was a public transportation, they would rather use it.”
And Trans IV Buses, which offers rides on-demand in Twin Falls, isn’t used by most refugees, Rwasama said. That’s because the bus is not available during the hours they need them; refugees often work odd shifts at dairies or manufacturing companies.
The Refugee Center now transports about 30 people, but in past years has transported around 100-150 in its 13 vehicles. Under current restrictions on refugee resettlement in the U.S., the CSI Refugee Center has a lot less to do. Schmidt said he’s gone from driving about 310 miles a day to about 100 miles per day.
But refugees aren’t the only ones who could benefit from a fixed-route transportation system.
“Anything is going to be better than what we have right now,” said Edie Schab, executive director of Interlink Volunteer Caregivers.
Interlink serves as a last-resort transportation option for people who are elderly, chronically ill, or have disabilities. Volunteers shuttle them to medical services and essential errands after all other resources are exhausted.
“A lot of the people we serve — they wouldn’t be able to walk to a bus stop,” Schab said.
But about 25 percent of them would benefit from a fixed route — or even a demand-response service that had longer hours or went to more places.
“When Trans IV pulled out of Jerome, that really hurt us,” Schab said.
In 2017, Interlink offered more than 4,000 rides free of charge. But a lot of Interlink’s clients first use Living Independent Network Corp., an organization that helps people 65 and older, or with disabilities, by paying for up to eight one-way rides per month — up to $7 per ride.
As LINC doesn’t have any working vehicles, its customers may use Trans IV or a taxi within the city limits. The ride can be to anywhere they need to go, not necessarily just to medical appointments.
“Most use a taxi,” said Melva Heinrich, LINC’s community and resource integration director.
More of them would use a service such as Trans IV, she said, if they didn’t have to schedule the ride so far in advance. Trans IV requires rides to be scheduled by 2 p.m. the day before, according to the CSI website.
Heinrich believes there are many people in the community that would use a fixed route if it was available. LINC pays for 1,200 to 1,300 rides per month. Between October 2017 and June 2018, the organization’s paid one-way rides totaled 11,825.
