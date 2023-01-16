In Twin Falls, Idaho Gov. Little shrugs off opposition to his vision for education

TWIN FALLS — Standing on one of the college campuses he sees as pivotal to Idaho’s future, Gov. Brad Little on Monday brushed off criticism from hard-right Republicans opposed to his vision for education and emphasized his confidence in educators if the state provides “more resources.”

A week after detailing his educational initiatives during the 2023 State of the State address in Boise — including pay raises for all teachers regardless of experience and a scholarship fund for all graduating Idaho high school seniors beginning next year — Little also pushed the idea of inspiring students to become teachers during a stop at the College of Southern Idaho.

“I want to send a signal to the best and the brightest in our high schools that they need to get into the teaching profession,” Little told reporters. “And we need to be supportive of them and not discount the professionalism and the sacrifices they make each day.”

Additionally, Little highlighted his infrastructure recommendations to the Idaho Legislature — a list of projects that would include maintenance on two bridges in Jerome County, three in Blaine County and eight in Gooding County — and called for more help from “our federal partners” as states including Idaho wrestle with an ongoing fentanyl epidemic.

“Nobody’s ever seen anything like fentanyl before,” Little said. “It is unbelievable how much … is going across the (southern) border. … The organized crime in Mexico, they’re controlling the flow of fentanyl and we need to do all we can to stop that.”

But, as in the State of the State, Little put education at the forefront during a news conference inside the President’s Board Room at CSI.

“Our system’s not perfect, but our system does comport with our constitutional obligation to provide a free, uniform, thorough system of public common schools. And that’s in our Constitution,” he said.

“I don’t think our system is broken at all,” and he added, “I have a high level of confidence in our educators that if we give them the tools and the support they need that we’ll continue to give our kids in Idaho a great education.”

The Republican governor’s approach to bolstering education funding drew almost immediate, and harsh, pushback last week from his own state party and the Idaho Freedom Caucus, a 12-member group of Republican legislators that includes District 24 Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld of Twin Falls

While Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon — a retired teacher — agreed on the importance of emphasizing education, she said the party was “deeply disappointed” in Little’s “embrace of teacher’s union policy objectives” and likened the governor’s vision to that of “Colorado’s incumbent progressive Democrat governor,” Jared Polis.

“It’s worth noting that, all across the Union, Republican governors are boldly reshaping education: expanding parental authority over spending and curricula; enhancing teacher training; modernizing facilities; and reining in abuses among regents, superintendents, school boards, and unions,” Moon said in a statement. “If Republican governors can push bold reforms in Florida or Virginia or Missouri, the same can be done in Idaho, as well.”

The Freedom Caucus, meanwhile, described Little’s proposal to increase teacher pay by 10% “regardless of how good or bad a teacher may be” as a “nod to socialism” and blasted the proposed $8,500 Idaho Launch scholarships as “something we expect from the Biden administration, not from ‘conservative’ Idaho.”

“What Idaho needs is more Ron DeSantis, less Gavin Newsom,” the caucus said in a statement, referencing the Republican governor from Florida and the Democratic governor from California.

Of such criticism, Little said Monday, “I guess if you don’t care about people having jobs and kids, you might have a problem with it.”

To overcome competing political ideologies, Little said he, his allies and parents across the state must “explain to them” the importance of further funding in education and push past “these ideas, concepts, theories (that) come from other states that are way different than Idaho.”

“Like I said, our schools aren’t perfect, but they are doing a remarkable job,” the governor said.

Little pointed to Idaho Launch as a tool to address the state’s growing need for a skilled workforce — specifically health care workers, teachers and other on-demand professionals.

Twin Falls, for example, has faced “enormous” workforce challenges in recent years, Little said, adding, “And just think how big the challenges would be if you didn’t have this institution here. Over and over and over, the businesses that are growing here rely on CSI.”

The $8,500 scholarships would “cover both years here,” he said, while also helping alleviate a workforce shortage that he called “probably the biggest throttle on continued prosperity in Idaho.”