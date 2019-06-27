In the belly of the beast

How to paddle the Snake with AWOL

AWOL Adventure Sports is the go-to source for those seeking an adventure on the Snake River.

Where: Centennial Waterfront Park

How: Reserve online at paddlethesnake.com/rentals or call 208-735-5344

Rental options:

Solo: $15 for 2 hours, $25 for 4 hours, $35 for 8 hours

Tandem: $25 for 2 hours, $40 for 4 hours, $55 for 8 hours

SUP board: $20 for 2 hours, $30 for 4 hours, $40 for 8 hours