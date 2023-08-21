The Jerome Fire Department displays the American flag in honor of Payson Reese on Monday in Shoshone. Reese, who died Aug. 14, was the Lincoln County Disaster Coordinator, a member of the Shoshone City Council and president of the Shoshone Chamber of Commerce. He was 42.
