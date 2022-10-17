 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In competitive District 26, candidates for state legislature get set for debates
Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Capitol building is seen Jan. 29, 2015, in Boise.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — With three weeks until the November general election, the most competitive district in the Magic Valley is District 26, where each race has at least two candidates contending for the spot.

After redistricting, District 26 is now composed of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties. and the races for each of the three seats are competitive. Republicans are hoping to add to their supermajority in the state, while Democrats are hoping to preserve their traditional representation of Blane county and surrounding areas.

To help voters get a better idea of who the candidates are, several forums and meet-and-greets are planned for the next 10 days.

Meet the Candidates

  • Meet the candidates: Candidates will attend for 90 minutes to speak with voters face to face, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Jerome Fairgrounds in the Messersmith Building, 205 N. Fir St., Jerome, by the Jerome Chamber of Commerce.
  • Candidates forum: Candidates will have the opportunity to answer questions from voters at this forum moderated by the Jerome Civic Club, from 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Jerome Library, 100 First Ave. E., Jerome.
  • Candidate forum: Hosted by the Idaho Mountain Express and moderated by Daniel Walton, candidates will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mountain Humane Society, 101 Croy Creek Road, Hailey.
  • Candidate forum: Candidates will speak at a moderated event, hosted by Valley Lions Club, at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Valley High School, 882 Valley Road S., Hazelton.
