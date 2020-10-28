In a move toward clean energy, Idaho Power will leave Nevada coal plant three years early

The utility hopes to make up for the lost power from the grid in Nevada and using the same transmission line into Idaho south of Twin Falls, Ellsworth said in a telephone interview.

“We can use those wires to purchase power from down there,” he said.

Oregon’s Boardman Coal Plant, 90% of which Portland General Electric owns while Idaho Power owns the remaining 10%, closed Oct 15. Portland General Electric plans to replace most of its power with wind and solar projects and battery storage. That storage approach recently has become more competitive and makes wind and solar a more reliable energy option.

Idaho Power will decide by September whether it can rely on surplus power from the grid. If its not certain, it will put out a request for proposals that could include programs to manage demand, renewables or battery storage, Ellsworth said.

“That could be a part of it,” He said. “But we haven’t decided to do that yet.”

The Conservation League’s Otto prefers Idaho Power consider projects based in Idaho.

“We would like to see them prioritize Idaho markets and not play the markets in Nevada,” Otto said.