TWIN FALLS — Rock Creek used to be seen as a convenient place to pump sewage and dump garbage.
Now, many people view it as an invaluable recreation asset.
“As soon as you get into the canyon, you’re in a different place,” College of Southern Idaho English Professor Shelley McEuen said. “It’s an urban wilderness.”
The Urban Renewal Agency discussed the future of its Rock Creek parcels during its December meeting.
The URA owns 15 acres of property in Twin Falls. About half of that is along Rock Creek, east of Shoshone Street and west of the Twin Falls Livestock Commission. The parcels include land atop the canyon, and one large piece stretches fully across the creek.
The city owns adjacent property along Rock Creek to the west of Shoshone Street, and the county has a piece to the east where Blue Lakes Boulevard crosses the creek.
It’s unlikely the URA will sell the property to a developer.
“Structurally, it’d be difficult to develop,” URA Executive Director Nathan Murray said. “You could develop it for maybe parks, amphitheaters, you could even develop wetlands to environmentally assist in some of the cleanup around the creek area.”
Murray said he has heard from one individual interested in building on the URA properties along Rock Creek.
McEuen, who works with several groups that raise awareness for Rock Creek, said the tributary is one of many overlooked gems throughout the West. Investing in Rock Creek would benefit recreation, education and the economy, she said.
“There’s so much potential,” she said. “We would like to get more eyes on it.”
Several URA councilmen said they’d like to see the land become a park and remain open space.
“I know right now, you drive down there and it doesn’t really look like much,” URA Councilman Dexter Ball said. “But I think the fact that that property goes to the centerline of Rock Creek really is an invaluable asset, whether we see that now or in the future.”
Don Hall agreed. Hall is a Twin Falls county commissioner, but said at the meeting that he was not speaking for the county.
“This could be combined someday with what the county has, with what the city has,” Hall said. “I’d hate to see us lose that space for our future generations.”
A trail already exists in the URA-owned Rock Creek properties. The URA and parks department have done work in the area recently, including some repaving and widening of the trail. But the area is still overgrown.
“There’s some old foundations and stuff we probably need to clear out,” Murray said in an interview with the Times-News. “There’s a fair amount of maintenance that needs to be done.”
The URA could potentially add amenities and extend the trail, Murray said. He noted that the trail has seen more use in the past couple of years, in part due to the recent improvements.
McEuen said she’d like to see even more done to maximize Rock Creek’s potential — a restaurant on the canyon rim would be excellent, she said.
But right now, raising awareness is key.
“It has the potential to be even more beautiful than it is,” McEuen said. “Getting more people down there is crucial.”
How the URA approaches Rock Creek depends in part on the city’s long-term plans. The city will eventually take over the property, and Murray emphasized the URA wouldn’t want to do anything that interfered with the city’s ideas.
The URA typically focuses its efforts on urban blight and major development projects. But Murray said the agency’s intentions for Rock Creek are similar to its goals downtown.
“A lot of the efforts we make are trying to increase vibrancy,” he said. “We’d like to increase some of the activity and vibrancy in Rock Creek, and try to get more people thinking about, and visiting, that area. ... I think it’d be a much safer and better place for the whole community.”
