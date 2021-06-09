Immerse yourself in the past at Live History Day in Jerome

JEROME — The Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum grounds will soon fill with visitors and vendors in celebration of Jerome County Historical Society's 38th annual Live History Day.

Formerly a two-day event, the celebration will take place Saturday only. Gates open at 9 a.m., followed by a flag-raising at 10 a.m. and a fruit pie auction at 2 p.m. Activities continue throughout the day, including live music, antique truck and tractor demonstrations, butter-churning with samples, model railroad displays, a petting zoo and horse-drawn wagon rides.

In addition, Revolutionary War and Civil War re-enactors from the Treasure Valley will set up camps to give visitors an idea of what life was like in the past. Northside Model Railroaders have expanded its display and the College of Southern Idaho will return to Live History Day with snakes and lizards from the Herrett Center's "Reptile Revue."

The IFARM includes an exhibit from the World War II Minidoka Relocation Center — locally known as the Hunt Camp — the Lickley family carriage house and the Canyonside Church, all of which have been relocated from their original sites.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}