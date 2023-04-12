As the end of the public comment period for the Lava Ridge draft Environmental Impact Statement approaches, opponents continue to raise their voices against the massive wind energy project proposed for public land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties.

Several hundred people turned out to the Stop Lava Ridge Rally on Tuesday at Twin Falls Downtown Commons.

Speakers addressed their individual perspectives on the possible impacts of the project.

Counties sign resolution calling for halt to Lava Ridge, other wind projects in Magic Valley "I hope that this is enough to put a plug in this and stop these projects from desecrating our public lands," Commissioner Jack Johnson said.

Navy veteran and cattle rancher David Looper’s grazing allotments are in the impact zone of the project. He told the crowd that he loves living in the least regulated state but that lack of regulations also made Idaho a target for national corporation’s interests.

“They come here because they thought we were a bunch of dumb hillbillies,” Looper said. “They were going to slide it through … and they were going to walk out of here rich.”

Developers weren’t expecting people to be so resistant, he said.

“They are on the defensive, and we are on the offensive,” Looper said. “If push comes to shove, I’ll fight like a badger.”

Julie Arroyo also addressed the crowd, urging people to stand up for the non-English speakers in the area.

“I’m going to ask you to blow up the phone of the BLM (Bureau of Land Management) and the Department of the Interior for the next nine days,” Arroyo said.

Arroyo told the crowd how the federal government’s commitment to representation of minorities has fallen short in this instance. Spanish-speaking residents in Jerome County make up 40% of the population, Arroyo said, but there was no Spanish translation of the Lava Ridge draft EIS.

“Idaho is not going to stand down and let their minorities be treated like second-class citizens,” she said.

Joan Hurlock gave an overview of Lava Ridge’s impacts to wildlife and the habitat fragmentation from 300 miles of new roads.

“Wind turbines are not green,” Hurlock said, referencing the 10,000 annual bird fatalities estimated by the draft EIS. “They are bird-, bat-, insect-killing machines.”

The comment period for the draft EIS ends April 20.

