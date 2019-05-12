TWIN FALLS — Because of additional funding from the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind work-readiness camp — Ready, Set, Go to Work — will host 36 students at its June 9 to 14 event at the College of Southern Idaho.
That’s a 20% increase from the 2018 event and the largest number of participants the program has ever facilitated.
The event is part of the IESDB post-secondary transition program and is designed for students ages 15 to 21 who are deaf or hard of hearing. Students attending the camp will learn how to find and secure long-term employment following high-school graduation and what skills and technology might help them in the pursuit.
They will participate in a variety of activities, including the following:
- Team-building and self-determination via ropes courses
- Producing resumes
- Participating in practice interviews
- Touring businesses
- Job shadowing
Kristy Buffington, IESDB post-secondary transition specialist, said in a statement that Ready, Set, Go to Work might be the first time many of the participants meet and socialize with students who have similar conditions or become familiar with a variety of assistive technology and accommodations available to them.
Following Ready, Set, Go to Work, students will return to their home communities to work for four weeks on a part-time basis at local businesses. Job training and accommodations are provided to facilitate their success. Approximately 80% of the students who participated in the camp in 2018 were offered continuing employment or volunteer opportunities.
The students participating in the 2019 Ready, Set, Go to Work event represent about 12 percent of the eligible population. With contributors’ assistance, though, the IESDB Foundation will be able to offer additional students the opportunity to attend.
To learn more about the camp, text Kristy Buffington at 208-490-3017 or email kristy.buffington@iesdb.org.
