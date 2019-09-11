{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A five-year-old cold case remains unsolved, with no new leads.

A woman who died after falling from the Perrine Bridge on Sept. 9, 2014, has never been identified, according to authorities.

“It’s basically a waiting game,” Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said Tuesday.

Unidentified woman

Jane Doe

 Courtesy photo

At the time of the incident, investigators estimated the woman’s age to be in her late 40s.

She was 5 feet, 5 inches tall, had short brown hair, hazel or blue-green eyes, scars on her left arm, and weighed about 140 pounds.

Kayakers found her body that afternoon between the bridge and the boat ramp at Centennial Park. She was wearing a black shirt, black cargo pants two sizes too large with a webbed belt. Men’s size 11.5 tennis shoes were on her feet, also too large.

The woman’s fingerprints were placed in national databases. Her DNA and dental impressions were taken, as well.

No missing person reports matched her description.

As DNA databases continue to grow, there may eventually be a match which will help with identification, Tara Ortmann of the Coroner’s office said.

The woman was buried at Sunset Memorial Park weeks after her death with more than two dozen members of the community in attendance.

“The case is still open,” said Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart. “There’s no new information at this time.”

The community gathers during a funeral for an unidentified woman Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014, at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls.

