TWIN FALLS — A five-year-old cold case remains unsolved, with no new leads.
A woman who died after falling from the Perrine Bridge on Sept. 9, 2014, has never been identified, according to authorities.
“It’s basically a waiting game,” Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said Tuesday.
At the time of the incident, investigators estimated the woman’s age to be in her late 40s.
She was 5 feet, 5 inches tall, had short brown hair, hazel or blue-green eyes, scars on her left arm, and weighed about 140 pounds.
Kayakers found her body that afternoon between the bridge and the boat ramp at Centennial Park. She was wearing a black shirt, black cargo pants two sizes too large with a webbed belt. Men’s size 11.5 tennis shoes were on her feet, also too large.
